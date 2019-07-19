What can you rent for £1,000 in Derbyshire?

With the current average UK rent currently at £934 per month, property experts Bunk looked at what you can typically get for between £900 and £1,000 in north Nottinghamshire.
View more
With the UK rental market as varied as the sales market when it comes to regional differences in cost and rental potential, some areas will see you get more for your money.
With the current average UK rent currently at £934 per month, property experts Bunk looked at what you can typically get for between £900 and £1,000 in north Nottinghamshire.