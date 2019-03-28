WIN! Easter at Chatsworth outdoor pass for your family

Easter has arrived early at Chatsworth with outdoor activities for all ages to enjoy — and you could win a family pass to sample all these delights for free.

Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, crafts and activities and help the farmyard team care for the Chatsworth animals.

Easter at Chatsworth.

All you have to do is take part in our free and easy-to-enter competition to be in with a chance of winning....so keep reading.

The popular Chatsworth egg hunts will take place in the farmyard throughout the four-day Easter weekend with lots of hidden eggs to find.

Children can make a pine-cone chick or bird feeder in the stickyard and free face painting is available in Flora’s Temple. Both activities run from April 19 to 22.

If your children love animals, then they can get hands-on with the farmyard team. Children who want to do this must be aged from six-to-11 years old and accompanied by an adult.

Families can hop aboard the Easter Eggspress and take a trailer discovery tour to explore the Chatsworth landscape. Keep a lookout for the Easter bunny too.

Easter at Chatsworth is running until April 28, and gives visitors the chance to walk their dog in one of the best places in the country, according to Dog Friendly Cottages. Chatsworth has put together three of its favourite dog walks and a map is available at any garden entrance.

For our competition we’ve teamed up with Chatsworth to give away an outdoors family ticket, worth £46, to the Derbyshire estate. Tickets are for two adults and up to three children and include access to the garden, playground and farmyard.

To be in with a chance of winning simply complete the title of the Duke who lives at Chatsworth:

The Duke of ..........

For more information on dates, times and prices for Easter at Chatsworth, visit www.chatsworth.org/events/easter-at-chatsworth.