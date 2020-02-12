WIN the chance to become Godparents of TUI rivercruise ships - and enjoy THREE FREE cruises!

As The Godfather once said, it's an offer our readers can't refuse...

Travel specialists TUI are searching for people outside of the business to become Godfathers or Godmothers to their new river ships TUI Isla and TUI Maya.

The search is on for anyone with an explorer's mind-set - that doesn’t mean extreme adventurers but simply anyone curious who loves to travel. To apply our readers simply need to read the job description, and upload a covering letter explaining why they’d be perfect for the role.

Not only will successful applicants attend the exclusive launch event in Amsterdam from March 23 to 25 with a plus one (who'll also be given an allowance to buy suitable attire), but their role will live beyond the launch event with them ‘river testing’ two further itineraries (covered by TUI) later in the year and making ‘Godparent recommendations’.

There is a long standing ancient maritime custom of appointing Godparents to bring good luck and protection to new ships and they are often chosen for qualities that mirror the spirit of the ships they represent. The two TUI River Cruise Godparents will be part of an exclusive circle and hold the title for life, joining high profile Godmothers within the cruise industry including The Duchess of Cambridge and Dame Helen Mirren.

Applications must be submitted by February 25 2020. For full details of the role and to apply, visit https://www.tui.co.uk/river-cruises/godparents.