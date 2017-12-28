Your weekly horoscopes with Russell Grant

Find your zodiac sign and see what the week beginning January 1 has in store for you...

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Check what’s going on at the office before making any personal plans. You may be needed to cover for an absent colleague or to manage a scheme that only you can handle. Your friends and colleagues have great respect for you. Proceed with caution where shared financial matters are concerned. Recent expenses have caused some contention. If you keep spending money like it’s going out of fashion, how are you going to pay your bills?

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

An overseas influence or association is starting to grow in significance; expect to be making travel plans soon. Take this opportunity to learn about a different culture’s cuisines, creeds and customs or to study a foreign language. A program of self-improvement will pay off handsomely in times to come. Losing weight, developing your artistic side or breaking a bad habit are

among the possibilities. Working to better yourself will be one of your most important resolutions.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

You aren’t sure whether you have made a right decision and you’re wondering about how this might affect the future. Friends will try to influence your thinking. You need to forget what others have to say and look at your life and relationships as they really are. This is a good time to merge households with a long-term partner. Share information and any problems related to packing, moving,

pets and children will be easier to handle than you think.

Cancer (June 22 - July 23)

If you’re travelling this week be sure to check transport arrangements and timetables. Missing a train or plane could work to your advantage. Being forced to stay where you are for the time being could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. This is a good time for forming partnerships. Your sensitivity will help you spot trends and new possibilities while your partner attends

to the practicalities. Trust your instincts in joint affairs. Together you can go far.

Leo (July 24 - August 23)

Be sensible about your health and diet. It could be overindulgence over the festive season or a lack of exercise that’s making you feel lethargic. Eating good, wholesome food and getting enough sleep will soon have you back on form. Make a close relationship your priority. Be willing to put work aside in favour of romance and let your lover wine and dine you. If you are single you can count on some wonderfully romantic moments later in the week.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)

Lately you have been spending a lot of time with friends. Although this has been fun, you should probably reduce your social commitments for a while. Being alone helps recharge your batteries. A career concern will come up for review and this is something you have been dreading. Have you been too hard on yourself? Your boss will be impressed by your skills and their praise will be a morale booster. After struggling for a while, your success rate gathers momentum.

Libra (September 24 - October 23) Emphasis on the family front suggests you will start to get your own way on a delicate or intimate issue. Start working on ways to weaken another person’s resolve. By the end of the week you will see some positive developments. In business, avoid making a long-term commitment until you’re sure about what you’re doing. There is no urgency to this matter so you have plenty time to gather facts and information and make up your mind.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

People value and appreciate your strong work ethic. Don’t be surprised if you are asked to arrange a professional get together. Include supervisors, clerical staff and clients you work with on a daily basis. After a series of hardships, Lady Luck seems to be sending good fortune your way. Just because you have money in the bank doesn’t mean you should spend it all. You might use this cash to build a nest egg for the future.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Things begin to improve on the money front as the year begins but you are advised to avoid extravagance. You’ve got bills to pay. Domestic related expenditures will keep you on your toes. Right now, it would be best to stick to a budget. A health issue will involve someone who is close to you. Are they trying to manipulate you with exaggerated claims about their difficulties? You

might be inclined to take their complaints with a pinch of salt.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Teamwork will make short work of difficult chores in the workplace. Increasing harmony will make it easier for you to make amends after a recent misunderstanding. Emails and text messages sent or received will lead to some pleasing developments. Be scrupulously

honest in your communications. The more precise and direct your wording, the faster joint decisions will be made. Don’t be afraid to speak the truth to someone in authority or officialdom.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 19)

A business matter will be complicated to deal with but persevere. You will handle any complaints or objections that come your way with professionalism. Unexpected support from behind the scenes confirms there are people in high places working on your behalf. Meeting up with kindred spirits will help relax you but be wary about sharing confidences with a charming person who has just joined your social circle. You don’t yet know yet whether you can trust them.

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

You’ll be expected to attend a fun social gathering. You could do with a break after the recent festivities. Still, whether this is a fund-raising event or voluntary exercise, it will be a great chance to strengthen community relationships. A relative has something to celebrate. You may have to get a gift or organise a party. You’ll have a great time but you’re still dreaming of having some peace and quiet: something an extrovert friend won’t understand.