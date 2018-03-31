Students from Derby College have toured the UK’s leading security exhibition as part of their studies.

The party, composed of members of Wilson James Security Academy, visited the event at Olympia, London, as part of their enrichment programme.

The Protected Services students, who are based at the college’s Broomfield Hall campus in Morley, Ilkeston, are benefiting from work experience and visits to gain a greater understanding of career opportunities,

They met with Wilson James staff at the Security & Counter Terror Expo and spent the day learning more about the capabilities, strategies and intelligence to keep nations, infrastructure, business and people safe.

Derby College lecturer Edwin Watkins said: “This was an incredible opportunity for the students to see a wide range of security-related businesses and organisations in action to put the work we do in college into better context wihin the security industry.”

Towards the end of the academy members’ study programme, the students will receive on-the-job training.