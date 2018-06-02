100-year-old woman left with a broken neck after violent Derbyshire robbery

A violent robbery in Derbyshire has left an 100-year-old victum with a broken neck.

The driver of the car, a beige Seat Leon with number plate SL02 KVZ, was seen in and around the area of Empress Road, Derby where the offence took place at around 8.45am on Monday, May 28.

The victims recovered bag.

Two days later, on Wednesday, May 30, the Seat was found abandoned in a carpark in Jackson Street, Stockbrook.

The elderly woman suffered a broken neck, a fractured cheekbone and bruising to her face. She is currently recovering well considering her ordeal.

Superintendent Tracy Harrison, said: “We know that there will be people out there who have seen this car – and may even know the man driving it.

“We believe he is a key person in helping our enquiries into this despicable crime and we need your help to identify him.

“We know the car was in and around the Pear Tree area in the days running up to Bank Holiday Monday and then we believe was left in the car park in Stockbrook soon after.

“Do you live in either area? Did you see a car matching that description? Can you help us find the person driving it?”

If you have any information, particularly CCTV or dash cam footage of the vehicle shown, we want to speak to you, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

You can call us on 101 with reference 18*234815 or you can ring Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.