15 breakdowns a minute expected as Storm Bronagh carries on this weekend

As Storm Bronagh continues over the weekend leading breakdown cover provider, Green Flag, has predicted over 63,000 breakdowns will occur on Britain's roads this weekend, as a result of the hazardous conditions.

This means a staggering 15 breakdowns a minute could taking place across the country, with an increase in breakdowns expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office has issued several new yellow weather warnings, informing motorists of the risk of heavy rain, flooding and strong winds. Local authorities have warned motorists of the dangers of debris, fallen trees and power lines obstructing Britain’s roads.

Simon Henrick, Head of News at Green Flag, said: "Following the destruction of Storm Ali earlier on in the week, the severe weather conditions are set to continue in large parts of the UK as Storm Bronagh hits Britain’s shores. The stormy conditions are due to disrupted public transport, meaning more vehicles on the road, increasing the percentage of breakdowns as a result.

"At Green Flag, we want to ensure that drivers stay as safe as possible. By only driving when strictly necessary, or by thoroughly checking their cars before they leave home and approaching the roads with caution, drivers will decrease the risk of encountering a problem on the roads this weekend."

In response to the hostile weather, Green Flag has issued a set of common sense tips on how to drive in the stormy conditions.

Green Flag's Common Sense Tips On Driving In Windy Weather:

1. Do you have to drive? Avoiding travel in stormy weather is the safest, if not always the most practical, course of action.

2. Plan your journey and check for disruption.

3. Hold that door! When you’re opening a car door in strong winds, especially from the inside, have a firm grip of the door handle and be prepared for the wind to catch it.

4. Get a grip – of the steering wheel - make sure to keep a grip of the steering wheel with both hands.

5. Leave more room on the road – think about buying an in-car charger just in case you need it.