22-year-old man who died in Derbyshire crash named

A 22-year-old man who died in crash in Derbyshire has been named.

Jack Gray, from Chaddesden, died after a collision on the A6, Alvaston bypass.

The family of James Gray have asked for privacy after his death in a crash on the A6. Photo: Derbyshire Police

At around 12.30pm on Thursday, October 11, police were called to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a lorry at the scene.

Jack was flown by Air Ambulance to the Queen’s Medical Centre but died in hospital.

Jack’s family have issued the following words: “We as a family are more than devastated, we would like privacy at this difficult time.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone driving on the Alvaston bypass around the time of the collision with dash cam footage.

If you have any information which may assist with enquiries, here’s how you can get in touch.

Remember to quote the reference number 18000489002 and the name of the officer in the case, Detective Constable Lauren Siddall, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.