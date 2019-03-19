30 jobs to be created at new Derbyshire watersport park

A family watersport park being created from old gravel pits in Erewash is set to boost the local labour market, with the creation of around 30 jobs long-term.

Recruiting for up to 20 part-time and full-time roles is now starting, as owners of the site at Long Eaton prepare for a partial launch this summer.

Spring Lakes Water Park is being created by Mansfield husband and wife team Richard and Katie Hill.

The wakeboard enthusiasts bought the 133 acres three years ago and gained the backing of Erewash Borough Council’s Planning Committee in January.

Over the next 18 months the multi-million-pound project will transform the flooded pits and declining, litter-strewn green space into a top UK watersports centre, a ‘centre of excellence’ designed to nurture sporting talent, and family-friendly destination.

“We are working very closely with Erewash Borough Council planning officers and hope to have complied with their conditions in time for selected watersports to begin this summer,” said Katie.

“Once relevant conditions have been discharged, we will be installing a two-point wakeboarding cable for newcomers to the sport plus inflatable rides, and a full-sized cable for the more experienced.

“We are also installing an inflatable Aqua Park course for adults and children.”

Added Katie: “We’re looking for the right people to become part of the Spring Lakes family - the team which will grow with the project.

“Other jobs will be created as the site progresses throughout 2019 and 2020 to complete our vision.”

Recruitment is commencing for wake boarding cable operators, lifeguards, food and beverage staff, reception, booking and customer service staff, security workers and fishing bailiffs.

Contact info@springlakes.co.uk for further details.