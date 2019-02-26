80-year-old man dies after Derbyshire crash

An 80-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at the weekend has died, police have confirmed.

Police were called to Skeavingtons Lane in Cotmanhay at just after 9.15am on Saturday after a collision involving an Audi A3 and a Honda Civic.

George Phillis, from Ilkeston, was taken to hospital after the incident and sadly died this morning.

A second man was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage covering Skeavingtons Lane, to contact them, quoting the reference number 19*94637 and the name of the officer in the case, DS Tovell, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

* A 30-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation in relation to the incident.