A blooming wonderful Chatsworth Flower Show to remember for green-fingered Ilkeston pupils

Green-fingered youngsters at Ilkeston’s Chaucer Junior School had a blooming wonderful time of it at the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show.

Eighteen Year 6 pupils attended the popular event to showcase their display called ‘Over the Recycled Rainbow’, which was created with a child’s old slide.

Pupils from Ilkeston's Chaucer Junior School with their Over the Recycled Rainbow display at Chatsworth RHS Flower Show. Photos courtesy of Kerry Wheatley.

They used kettles, saucepans and a teapot as planters and also had a solar water feature at the bottom of the slide with aquatic plants.

This year’s school gardens’ theme at the show was ‘The Five Senses’.

The creative pupils also took part in a host of activities at the show, including making a woodland tree crown with celebrity florist Jonathan Moseley, and met BBC Gardeners’ World Live’s Carol Klein.

Kerry Wheatley, Chaucer Junior Schools gardening and community ambassador, with Sir Nicholas Bacon, president of the RHS, at Chatsworth.

Kerry Wheatley, the school’s gardening and community ambassador, said: “I feel so proud and happy for the children to be part of one the RHS’s prestigious shows, and be able to show off their creative skills.

“This is our third year at the show, and I don’t think it’ll be our last. I’d also like to thank my friend Steve Walton for his support, and helping us transport the flowers to the show."

Kerry also attended the President’s Lunch after receiving a personal invitation from the RHS president, Sir Nicholas Bacon.

