A Derbyshire man has been given a restraining order after he threatened his ex-wife’s new partner

A man who threatened his ex-wife’s new partner by telling him he wanted to destroy him and his business has been fined and given a restraining order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 20 how Stephen John Ward, 55, of Thorpleigh Road, Woodthorpe, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield, initially wrote words on the complainant’s doors on October 17 and was just given a warning.

However, prosecuting solicitor Ann Barrett said that on October 23 the complainant reported receiving Facebook messages from Ward saying he was going to destroy him and his business and he tried to make contact via the complainant’s brother and put out a negative business review.

Ward also crossed paths with the complainant, according to Ms Barrett, and accused him of breaking up his family.

Ms Barrett said Ward told the complainant they should sort it out like men and gestured to a playing field which was taken to mean he wanted a fight.

Ward, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing harassment between October 23 and November 5 in Derbyshire.

He told the court he was sorry everything had come to a head in this way and that he is genuinely a man of good character who runs a business in Chesterfield.

Ward said his marriage had been going through a difficult time and he claimed he did not know his wife had struck up a relationship.

He added: “I apologise for what I have done. The circumstances were extreme and it was out of character for me. It is not as though I go around chasing people because it isn’t me.”

Ward also said: “I am 55 and do not want a criminal record which is what I have got but unfortunately that is the situation I am in.”

Magistrates fined Ward £383 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £38 victim surcharge.

He was also given a 12 month restraining order not to contact the complainant.