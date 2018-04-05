A jilted man punctured a former work colleague’s car tyres with nails

A jilted pest who felt he had been rejected by a former colleague repeatedly left nails around her car which led to punctures.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 4, how Kevin Madin, 61, of Hady Crescent, Hady, Chesterfield, had been friends with the colleague and had fallen in love with her but felt so slighted when she left her job without warning he damaged her tyres.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Price said: “The victim used to work at a social services club in Chesterfield as an evening cleaner working 5pm to 7pm while training for a new role as a teaching assistant.

“The defendant was the caretaker at the same site and while they were at work they got on fine and he had a good working relationships and they used to bet on the football scores at the weekend.”

However, Mrs Price added that when the victim handed in her notice the defendant became quite upset and he made an advance but she turned him down.

Madin continued to send messages to the victim to meet up, according to Mrs Price, but she found the messages annoying and around the summer of 2015 she started to get flat tyres with nails outside her home in Newbold, Chesterfield.

The victim stated she had to spend hundreds of pounds on new tyres and she was forced to install CCTV and in March she saw a nail on the kerb and spotted the defendant driving past her home.

Madin was also spotted on CCTV footage, according to Mrs Price, bending down in the road and walking away.

He told police he and the victim had been close friends and he used to do her gardening and he claimed she was flirtatious and he fell in love with her.

Madin added that he found out she was leaving work and she had not told him and she had asked him to leave her alone.

He admitted that about nine months after she had left work he decided to leave nails under her tyre because he wanted to get even.

Mrs Price said Madin had put a nail by the side of a tyre on numerous occasions and during the most recent on March 6 and 13 he agreed it was him on captured on CCTV footage.

Madin pleaded guilty to two counts of damaging car tyres on November 20 and January 27 and he admitted two counts of attempting to damage tyres on March 6 and March 13.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said that it is accepted that even though there are just four offences, matters had actually gone on for a longer period.

But he added Madin had felt flattered by the victim’s attention and their friendship had extended beyond work and he had believed she was interested in more than just a friendship.

Magistrates fined Madin £196 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation.