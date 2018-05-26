A troublesome resident has been jailed after he breached an anti-social behaviour injunction

A problem individual who was banned from Ripley town centre has now been jailed after consistently breaching the terms of his injunction.

Paul Mecia, 56, of Argyle Road, Ripley, recently appeared at Derby County Court when the judge heard that he had previously breached his injunction on 10 occasions for which he had been given a suspended custodial sentence.

However, the court heard Mecia had gone on to breach the injunction on two further occasions and he had also breached bail conditions.

Mecia, who was unrepresented by a solicitor despite being given three weeks to seek advice, failed to give any plausible reasons for breaching the injunction and a district judge sentenced him to 12 weeks of custody on April 30.

In November last year Amber Valley Borough Council’s Community Safety Team, in partnership with Derbyshire Constabulary, sought civil injunctions on problem individuals who associate in the Ripley town centre.

This action followed an escalation of drunken behaviour and concerns raised by local residents and business owners.

The injunctions were granted by the court to prevent these individuals from: entering or attempting to enter any part of Ripley Town Centre; being in possession of an open container of alcohol in any public place within Amber Valley; rough sleeping anywhere in Amber Valley and from using verbal abuse or actual violence or from using threats of violence.

Amber Valley Borough Council’s Community Safety Manager, Sally Price, said: “Information from the community has helped support the council through this process and has enabled us to respond robustly to the growing concerns of the public.

“We are committed to working with residents and businesses to tackle these issues and urge the community to continue to report issues to ourselves and Derbyshire Constabulary.”