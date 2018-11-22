A world-famous Derbyshire manufacturing company has been fined £100,000 for a health and safety breach

A world-famous manufacturing company has been fined £100,000 after it was found to have failed to ensure the health and safety of employees at its Chesterfield base.

United Cast Bar (UK) Ltd, of Spital Lane, Chesterfield. was subject to a Health and Safety Executive prosecution at a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on November 12.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The firm indicated a guilty plea to failing to ensure the health and safety and welfare of employees at work and in particular an employee called Anthony Cox.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard that United Cast Bar (UK) Ltd had committed the breach on and before January 17 by not providing a system of work that was safe and without risks to the health of pedestrians circulating together with fork lift trucks in the holding bay area.

The firm was fined £100,000 and must also pay a £170 victim surcharge and £1,439.17 costs.

United Cast Bar produces Unibar Continuous Cast Iron for machinery, machine tools, the automotive industry, steel manufacturing and other industries and it has bases across Europe and in Korea.

No compensation relating to the case was ordered, according to the court, because none was requested.

The case was among the latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 22 Derbyshire Times and which are listed below.

Motoring

Harry Carr, 18, of Temperance Hill, Woolley Moor, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £272 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Karen Lister, 52, of South Crescent, Duckmanton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. No endorsement after she had been informed by her partner that she was insured to drive.

Philip Patrick Bray, 51, of Highfield Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk while in charge of a carriage on a highway. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs. Discharged conditionally for nine months.

Courtney Christine Brown, 18, of West Crescent, Duckmanton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Other

Jonathan Patrick Wilson, 30, of Main Road, Leabrooks, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing washing powder. Fined £50 and must pay £53 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat. Must pay £54 compensation. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for one year. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat belonging to ALDI. Must pay £52 compensation. Community order to last November 8, 2019, with a Thinking Skills programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Luke Leon Marriott, 19, of Nottingham Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to damaging a car bonnet, front and rear windscreen. Must pay £900 compensation. Community order to last until November 8, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Lee Nigel Shipman, 32, of Byron Street, Shirebrook. Indicated a guilty plea to attending a specific address which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order to last until November 8, 2019.

Christopher Peter Baird, 32, of Main Street, Bolsover. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Fined £50 and must pay £60 costs. Admitted a further count of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £50.

Andrew McCreadie, 40, of South Street North, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Must pay £60 costs.

Craig Leigh Ramsden, 44, of Cornerstone Hall Fold, Calver. Community order revoked on the grounds it is unworkable. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault by beating. Fined £500. Also dealt with for a further original offence which was subject to the community order of damaging a door. Fined £200.

Carl Wayne Beech, 44, of Edale Road, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of sherry. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until August 11, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Detention in the court house but deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Cameron Graves, 32, of Alder Way, Shirebrook. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting his entitlement to Employment Support Allowance in that his household income had increased. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £145 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify Bolsover District Council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit in that his household income had increased. Community order to last until November 11, 2019, with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Gary Parsons, 47, of Leabrooks Road, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and disorderly in public. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Michael Green, 38, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. No adjudication. Fined £20.

Kyle Jacob Michael Mainwood, 21, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. No separate penalty. Must pay £300 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.5grammes of cannabis. No separate penalty.

James Antony Warburton, 32, of Nursery Drive, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £150 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for nine weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 18 months for a theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to a conditional discharge of stealing three rackets and a case, glasses and a glasses case, a phone charger, gloves and a jacket. No separate penalty.

Ryan Crowther, 26, of Pitt Street, Eckington. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £233 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Carl Ogden, 37, of Burlington Avenue, Langwith Junction. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door and a mobile phone. Must pay £100 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Richard James Preston, 37, of Lilac Grove, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. Fined £133 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to threatening to damage a house. Community order to last until August 14, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Assault

Luke Bramhall, 29, of Nightingale Close, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until May 8, 2020, with a Building Better Relationships programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours’ unpaid work. Restraining order to last until November 8, 2019.

Richard Sidney Hodgkinson, 33, of Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until May 8, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 250 hours of unpaid work.

James Anderson, 58, of West End Close, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £250 costs. Committed to prison for 20 weeks.

Joseph Robert Twigg, 29, of Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 13, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 50 hours’ unpaid work. Restraining order to last until November 13, 2019.