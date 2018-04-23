A38 horror crash: Hero men 'risked own lives' to save young moped rider

Two men reportedly 'risked their own lives' by comforting a young woman involved in a serious crash on the A38 in Derbyshire last night.

Derbyshire Constabulary said a young woman on a moped was in collision with a car on the northbound carriageway, just after the Watchorn exit, shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

A further two cars then collided with the moped when it was in the carriageway.

A stretch of the northbound carriageway and one lane southbound was closed overnight while debris was cleared.

Highways England tweeted the road was reopen at about 2.30am.

In a post shared more than 1,200 times on Facebook, Declan Benjamin McFadden, who had been travelling on the A38, said one man, known as 'John', risked his own life by standing in front of the woman and was flashing two torches so other vehicles would avoid her. At the same time, a Canadian man was said to have been talking to her to keep her awake. He added that they had done a 'brilliant job'.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We would like to speak to witnesses, or anyone with dashboard camera footage who was travelling along the A38 at the time. "Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting reference 832 of April 22."



