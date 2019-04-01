Abusive homeless man left a Chesterfield taxi-worker terrified after he threatened her

A homeless man left a taxi-service worker terrified after he threatened and abused her at her office because he claimed she had woken him up.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 25 how Dean Green, 38, of no fixed abode, had been lying in the doorway at Door 2 Door taxis, on Knifesmithgate, in Chesterfield, when he became abusive to a woman working at the taxi office.

Pictured is Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “At 2am, on November 13, she was working alone in that office and there were homeless people lying in the doorway.”

Mrs Haslam added that the taxi worker heard Green swearing at her and blaming him for waking her up and she was scared of his behaviour.

Green asked the woman for cigarettes, according to Mrs Haslam, but she could not help him and returned to her office and the defendant began swearing again and said he was going to get her and put her windows through.

Mrs Haslam said: “She ran into the office and locked the door and was terrified.”

Green was found guilty of using threatening behaviour after a previous trial.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody for the trial and it was proven in his absence on March 22.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Green has been struggling as a homeless person and he is vulnerable after he has been the victim of an assault.

And Mr Lau added that the probation service is willing to work with Green to help address his homelessness and drug misuse.

Magistrates adjourned Green’s case until April 15 so his case and circumstances and a possible Criminal Behaviour Order application can be fully considered before sentencing.