Air ambulance called after mystery swelling leaves 4-year-old Ilkeston girl unable to breathe

A four-year-old girl from Ilkeston was left unable to breathe and needed emergency medical help from the air and road ambulance services.

Last night, Tuesday, June 5 at around 8pm little Isabelle stared to swell around her eyes and mouth and became unable to breathe.

Her distressed mum, Katie Hutsby, 31, called 999 to ask for help.

An ambulance, a paramedic car and an air ambulance were all sent to Anson Walk, and paramedics gave her the youngster four Priton tablets which helped reduce the mystery swelling.

She was then transported to hospital via land ambulance and the air ambulance stood down.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.23pm to an incident on Anson Walk, Ilkeston. The caller reported a patient who was having difficulty in breathing.

“We sent a paramedic in a fast-response vehicle, a double-crewed ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance. One patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre for further care.”