Anastacia to join Lionel Richie at Chesterfield’s Proact show

Anastacia will join Lionel Richie on his exclusive UK summer tour which visits Chesterfield.

American star Anastacia is lined up for the show at the Proact Stadium on June 21.

She burst onto the global music scene with her debut ‘Not That Kind’ and has since gone onto massive world renowned success achieving more than 20 million worldwide sales, making her one of the fastest and biggest selling artists of the new millennium.

With more than a dozen Top 40 entries to her name, spurred on by multi-platinum, global hits ‘I’m Outta Love’ and ‘Left Outside Alone’ and major hits ‘Sick and Tired.’ Anastacia has achieved number one hits in 19 countries, a shower of gold and platinum awards, more than 100 million YouTube views, three BRIT Award nominations and more.

These will be Lionel’s first UK shows since receiving glittering reviews for the ‘All The Hits’ tour which included three nights at London’s The O2. The dates followed a phenomenal Glastonbury performance which drew the biggest crowd of the weekend as over 200,000 people flocked to the Pyramid Stage. Lionel’s incredible success continued as his album ‘The Definitive Collection’ topped the charts and provided his first UK Number 1 in 23 years.

Full details of the tour, confirmed venues and tickets are available from http://lionelrichie.com/

Tickets are available to purchase from: www.ticketmaster.com, www.AXS.com, www.gigantic.com and www.alttickets.com