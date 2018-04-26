Angry man smashed his partner’s car window in a fit of temper

An angry man smashed a window of his partner’s car in a fit of temper after she had received a phone call from her ex.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 19, how Adam Adrian John Morley, 25, of Meadow Lane, Alfreton, damaged his partner’s Fiat 500 which was parked on Common Lane, at South Normanton.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They had been to the pub and they returned about 10.30pm and she said she wanted to go to bed because she was tired but she was woken by the defendant and they had an argument.

“She was making a phone call and there was shouting.”

Mrs Haslam added that she recalls Morley going out of the house and she heard glass smashing and when he returned she realised her car window has been smashed.

Morley accepted to police who arrived on the scene that he had smashed the window in temper.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on March 18.

Mrs Haslam said that Morley’s partner did not want to pursue a prosecution but because Morley had made admissions he was charged.

The defendant’s partner did not request any compensation either, according to Mrs Haslam, because repairs have been paid for by Morley.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said there had been a phone call from Morley’s partner’s ex and it upset the defendant and he broke the window in a fit of temper.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge which means if Morley commits another offence in the next six months he can be re-sentenced for the damaged car window and any new offence.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.