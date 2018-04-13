Another 100 apprenticeships on offer at Derbyshire County Council

Apprenticeships for more than 100 young people are on offer at Derbyshire County Council.

The apprenticeships are in 12 different occupations, based across the county, and are in catering; ICT; mechanics; civil engineering technician; health and social care; customer service; electrical; business administration; pipe fitting; vehicle body repair; planning technician and transport strategy.

Councillor Angelique Foster, cabinet member for council services, said: "Creating opportunities for young people is a key aim for the council and I’m delighted that we are advertising another 100 apprenticeships.

"These apprentices will join 140 who started with the council since May, 2017.

"Apprenticeships are a great way for a young person to get a start on the career ladder and I'm delighted that we have so many opportunities available.

"With an apprenticeship you can earn while you learn, receive on-the-job training and gain a qualification that employers really value."

The council will accept applications from anyone aged over 16, either school leavers or those looking to train in something new.

The closing date for applications is April 29.

To find out more visit derbyshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships