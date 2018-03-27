Appeal after robbery at petrol station

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a robbery at a petrol station in Stapleford on Sunday.

A man entered the Esso service station in Toton Lane and demanded cash from the till at about 7.30pm.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "After a member of staff opened it the man grabbed a quantity of cash and ran out of the store.

"No weapons were used and the staff member wasn’t hurt but she was left shaken by what happened."

The suspect is white, about 6ft tall and of skinny build. He’s believed to be aged in his 30s and was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the sides and black gloves.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 725 of 25 March 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.