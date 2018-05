A number of trees have been vandalised in a Long Eaton park.

Pictures posted on social media by Erewash Borough Council show the damage caused to the trees in West Park, which the authority says will cost about £500 to replace.

Picture from Erewash Borough Council on Twitter.

The council added that it hopes some of the trees can be saved.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime ref 18000245078.