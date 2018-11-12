Appeal for witnesses after assault leaves Long Eaton man, 21, unable to drive for a year

A Derbyshire Police detective is appealing for witnesses to a seemingly "unprovoked" assault in Derby that has resulted in head injuries for a 21-year-old Long Eaton man.

The incident happened at around 3am on Thursday, October 25, on the forecourt of the Co-op petrol station on Duffield Road, Derby.

The victim, who had been on a night-out in the city, visited the petrol station with his friends in a taxi when he says he was approached by a man who punched him in the face causing him to fall to the floor and bang his head.

The alleged assault is being investigated by DC Hayley Beautyman, who said: “Although there was a brief altercation between the two immediately before the punch, the attack seems to be completely motiveless.

“The punch caused the victim to fall to the floor where he has banged his head. He was taken by the attending ambulance crew to hospital where he had a seizure and was found to have a bleed on the brain.

“He is now recovering at home, however, the incident has had a major effect as he is now not able to drive or fly for a year as a result of the seizure.

“The circumstances show just how dangerous this type of assault can be and we are very keen to bring the suspect to justice. In order to help with this, I am eager to speak to anyone who saw the incident to come forward and make contact with me.”

It is believed the suspect was driving a grey coloured Seat Leon with a female passenger. He is described as being between 20-25 years of age, mixed-race and around 5’ 8” tall.

If you think you can help, please get in touch with Hayley using one of the following non-emergency contact methods quoting the reference number 18*513392 and the name of the officer in the case.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org