Appeal to Derbyshire's rural residents to consider horses when setting off fireworks

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team urges people to consider horses when planning a bonfire party.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: "Horses can react adversely to fireworks and could bolt and injure themselves.

"This is an appeal message if anyone is organising a bonfire party in close proximity to any stables or horse fields, please consider notifying the owners in advance so that they can take steps to prevent harm to their animals.

"Stay safe and enjoy the seasonal activities but please have some consideration for domestic animals and wildlife nearby."

