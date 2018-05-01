Are you a secret millionaire? 102 unclaimed Derbyshire estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance needs to be claimed from the government and it could be owed to you

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 102 unclaimed estates with links to Derbyshire that could be worth a lot of people.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as owner-less property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'.

This is then known as the person's 'estate' and can range in value from very little to potentially millions.

However, if nobody comes forward to claim this estate then the money could disappear into the government's accounts.

But, you could be entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 102 people with unclaimed assets with links to Derbyshire.

The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate.

- husband, wife or civil partner

- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on - mother or father

- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

- half brothers or sisters or their children

- grandparents

- uncles and aunts or their children

- half uncles and aunts or their children

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.

It's at this point you might have to prove you're related but it could prove worth your while.

To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.

This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to Derbyshire.

If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

Elizabeth Adams - 24/06/88

Julius Taiwo Akinyeye - 18/12/42

Leslie Atkins - 19/06/22

Timothy Robert Bailey - 20/01/45

Arthur David Bannister -

James Bannon - 07/09/36

Harry Barker - 14/09/28

Joan Margaret Barr - 24/07/21

Karol Bartosz - 15/10/00

Ernest Bennett - 24/10/15

Zelma Berzins - 16/04/08

Edith Alice Boulton - 25/11/02

William Boyle - 07/04/26

Alfred Brown - 24/11/09

Arthur Brown - 12/03/97

Roy Brownson - 05/09/40

Frank Bull - 28/09/11

Graham Caddick - 20/03/52

Dorothy Cade - 18/12/22

Derek Cannon - 24/07/32

William Chappell - 06/12/18

Kazimerz Cholodowski - 28/02/25

James Conneally - 17/03/21

Charlotte Connolly - 10/11/12

Garry Cooper - 20/05/46

Dennis Davies - 24/06/29

Margaret Mary Davies - 04/08/25

Joseph Day -

Thomas Henry Dodds - 16/01/18

Herbert Drury - 30/04/22

Anne Ellis - 22/01/38

Feliks Frajmut - 29/03/24

John Fraser -

Ann Gaunt - 26/08/54

Wilfred Charles Gerrard - 03/01/41

Walerian Goluwko - 06/01/16

Winifred Mary Hales - 09/10/05

Graham John Hallam - 02/07/43

Mabel Jessie Harrison - 27/04/14

Joseph Harry - 06/11/14

Marjorie Hunt Hawkins - 10/07/19

William Joseph Higgins - 15/10/20

Norleen Gwendoline Alice Hilson - 17/07/26

John David Holt - 21/05/23

Frederick Hudson - 05/10/12

Valda Inta Hudson - 27/04/37

Jean Hymas - 23/01/30

Francis Jakowicz - 24/08/14

Lily Johnson -

Charles Donald Kennard -

James Francis Knight -

Herbert Krumins - 26/12/21

Juozaus Lapeikis - 02/02/24

John Lavelle - 15/02/02

Elsie Margaret Loach - 12/12/25

William Lord - 17/09/08

David Lowry - 26/12/45

John MacCabe - 03/09/23

Timothy Matthews - 11/08/31

Phyllis Hilary Elizabeth Mayne - 10/03/22

Emily McGee - 29/03/19

Michael James McGlynn - 18/10/26

Michael Mcgowan - 12/10/20

Michael McPhail - 01/05/42

Lillian Miller - 24/01/14

John Francis Mulligan - 11/10/21

Violet Nightingale - 03/01/27

Robert John Noble - 29/04/30

Doris Noton - 01/01/19

H Pietrzykowski - 21/05/29

Monica Jane Price - 24/10/43

Arthur Frederick Rennie -

Robert Robertson -

Joseph Arthur Shaw - 18/12/23

Gordon Simpson - 07/05/23

Rosalind Slater - 16/11/19

V Slizys -

Alice Smith -

Annie May Smith -

Evelyn Mary Spray - 25/12/09

Leon Stasiolek - 27/11/19

Kazimerz Struzik - 09/02/22

John Stubbs - 27/11/43

Jack Sykes - 14/02/21

Zigmunt Tarasiewicz - 23/03/26

Ann Doreen Taylor - 21/08/40

Eileen Taylor - 13/08/29

Timothy Paul Taylor -

Eric Thompson - 09/04/33

Alex Townsley - 17/06/53

Stojan Trajkovic -

Amrit Varsha -

Stefan Vince -

Genowefa Was - 24/12/20

Frances Olive Watson -

Veronica Weston - 01/08/22

Alice Westwood - 09/08/13

Joan Whitehouse - 28/10/22

Norman Wild - 17/11/25

John Glynn Williams - 13/12/29

Anne Wilson - 17/03/20

Ada Lilian Wright - 20/10/03