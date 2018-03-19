Armed thug is narrowly spared from custody after smashing takeaway window

A thug who smashed the window of a takeaway before returning armed with two knives has narrowly been spared from time behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 14, how Garry Eric Fantom, 18, of Wheatley Avenue, Somercotes, near Alfreton, damaged a window at the Mayflower Takeaway, at Somercotes, and returned with two knives in his pockets.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “This is a night time incident where it was said Fantom threw a brick towards a takeaway smashing the window and he returned an hour or so later and was seen to have two knives in his pockets and he was restrained by the owner of the takeaway.

“The weapons weren’t brandished but were carried in dangerous circumstances.”

Mrs Allsop added that this type of offending which happened on August 18, last year, could be punishable by two years in prison.

Fantom pleaded guilty to damaging the window at the Mayflower Takeaway causing £522 of damage, and he also admitted possessing two knives in a public place at Birchwood Lane, Somercotes, without lawful authority.

The court heard that Fantom has no previous convictions and he has not committed any further offences since the incident in August, last year.

Fantom was sentenced to eight weeks’ detention suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after magistrates had been concerned to learn the defendant had taken drugs at the time of the offence.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £600 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.