Armistsice 100: Allies tell Germany: ‘Surrender or be annihilated’

August 10, 1918: As news of the war continued to dominate headlines, one report revealed how America was planning to field 4m troops by the end of 1919.

General March, the Chief of Staff, told the Senate Committee on Military Affairs, said they would have an army of 4m in France a year from today. Great Britain, France and Italy were also said to be preparing to increase their armies “to the last available man”.

The report said: “The Americans will, of course, vastly exceed any estimates that were thought either necessary or possible a year ago but the success achieved in equipping and training the present American Army of approximately 2,5m - of whom 1m are still in this country - give positive assurances that the enlarged army can be brought into being in the time specified and that all the shops required will be provided, to move the army and its supplies.”

It went on: “Germany, today, is groggy but in the ring, still capable of giving hard blows but growing weaker after every blow. The Allies have decided that Germany must be given no time to recuperate. She must be smashed and they are certain she will be by the overwhelming force they will be able to bring against her before the summer of next year is over. Unconditional surrender or annihilation - it is for Germany to decide.”

In other news, it was reported that the Earl of Wilton, after which Wilton Park is named in Batley, was selling the “reversion of his short leases in Batley and Dewsbury.”

And finally, one soldier’s wife, a mother of six, asked: “I hear they are going to raise the soldier’s wife’s pay in October 2s 6d for the first children and 2s for the second. What about the other four?”