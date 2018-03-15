Assault victim is devastated after her partner pushed her head into a pillow

A young woman told a court she could not understand how her partner could have pushed her head into a pillow after he had wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, March 8, how Thomas Hitchcock, 27, of Long Meadow Road, Alfreton, attacked his partner after he had returned from a night out playing snooker with friends and family.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant had gone out to play snooker with friends and family and came back after drinking alcohol and there was an argument about family members.

“The complainant told him to leave and not to come back and to collect his things tomorrow and leave the property.”

Mrs Haslam added that Hitchcock reacted by pushing his partner’s head into a pillow and he pinned her head to the bed.

Hitchcock admitted to police there had been an argument and he went into the bedroom where their young child was crying and he became frustrated and he accepted restraining his partner by grabbing her head and pushing it into a pillow.

Hitchcock pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating after the incident on February 11.

His former partner told the court she had been left devastated by the way the relationship had ended and she has been struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

She added: “I am hurt and feeling let down. How could Thomas hurt the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with?”

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Hitchcock accepts he was angry and emotional but claimed his partner had grabbed and put her nails into his arm and he reacted by pushing her into the pillow.

Magistrates sentenced Hitchcock to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.