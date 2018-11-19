Banned Derbyshire motorist was caught driving after he had missed a bus

A banned motorist was caught behind the wheel of a car driving to a supermarket because he claimed he had missed a bus.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 14 how James Tatham, 44, of Overtown, Hognaston, was approached by police on Ashbourne Road, Kniveton, after he had been driving a Ford Mondeo.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “At about 5.50pm, on October 29, the defendant was seen driving by police in a silver Ford Mondeo in the direction of Ashbourne, on Ashbourne Road.”

Mr Hollett added that officers turned around to follow the Ford Mondeo which stopped and Tatham passed a roadside drink-drive test with a reading below the legal limit.

But police discovered Tatham was disqualified from driving, according to Mr Hollett, and that he had been driving without insurance.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Tatham, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving and had received a ban, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Tatham had lost his job as a delivery driver when he was originally banned from driving.

He added that the defendant moved out of his home to rent it so he could create an income while he moved into a caravan.

Tatham also claimed that he decided to drive after had missed a bus from Hognaston to Ashbourne to go to the supermarket, according to Mr Tomlinson.

Mr Tomlinson said: “He wishes he had disposed of the car after his disqualification in Derby, in July.”

Magistrates adjourned the case until November 20 to consider a probation report before sentencing.

Tatham was released on unconditional bail.