Banned motorist caught behind the wheel is sent to crown court for sentencing

A banned motorist has been sent to crown court for sentencing after he was caught using a vehicle while disqualified and without insurance and the owner’s permission.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 28 how Nicholas William Pitt Barribal, 49, of formerly of Windermere Avenue, Ilkeston, was caught on Ray Street, Heanor, by police on October 16, last year.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Barribal is subject to a driving disqualification and has previous convictions and he is in breach of a suspended prison sentence order which was imposed for a dissimilar matter.

The court heard that Barribal fully co-operated with the police at the roadside.

Barribal, now of Rossington Road, Sneinton, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to using a car without insurance, to driving while disqualified from holding a licence and to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He also admitted committing the offences while his suspended prison sentence order was still active.

Magistrates committed Barribal’s case to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on April 18.