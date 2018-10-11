Banned motorist caught driving after he took injured son to hospital

A banned motorist was caught illegally driving after he had taken his injured son to hospital and was heading to help a grandmother who had fallen over.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 9 how Gregory Strong, 32, was stopped by police on Station Lane, at Old Whittington, Chesterfield, after he was flagged up as having no insurance.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “A Vauxhall Astra passed and activated an on-board police system flagging up that the driver was not insured.

“He was stopped and admitted he was not insured and he is a disqualified driver.”

Strong, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and also admitted driving without insurance after the incident on September 2.

The probation service revealed that Strong had explained that his son had fallen in the garden and the defendant had a vehicle he had bought to restore in the future and he used the vehicle to take his son to hospital.

Strong, of Carlthorpe Grove, Sheffield, also explained that a relative had called and said a grandmother had fallen over so he also drove to Chesterfield, according to the probation service.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Strong’s 12 year-old son had a fall and he took him to hospital in Sheffield and he received a further call that his grandmother had fallen over and he drove to Chesterfield.

Magistrates sentenced Strong to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Strong was also further disqualified from driving for 12 months.