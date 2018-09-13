Banned motorist gets a community order after he was caught behind the wheel of a car

A motorist was caught driving without a licence and insurance after he had been previously banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 7 how Dean Northage, 39, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook, was followed by police until he stopped outside his home.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous hearing: “Officers who were on patrol saw a Vauxhall Astra on and followed it until it got outside the driver’s address and he provided details to the officers.

“He was asked whether he should be driving and he said he had sent off for a licence and was not aware a ban was in place until October 6.”

Northage told police that he had been disqualified before for drug-driving and he had applied for his licence to be returned a month ago.

The court heard that Northage was disqualified in 2016 for drug-driving but in October 2016 he appeared in court again and received a two-year disqualification.

Northage pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and admitted driving without insurance after the incident on July 31.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said unfortunately he received two disqualifications within a short space of each other and he got them mixed up and he believed he could have got his licence back.

She added that he sent away for his licence and bought a vehicle and arranged for insurance with a £53 installment and did so in good faith because he believed he had served the best part of a ban.

Magistrates sentenced Northage to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 70 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was further disqualified from driving for eight months.