Banned motorist is forced to do unpaid work after he was caught driving

A banned driver who was caught behind the wheel of a car has been given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 1 how Shane Michael Brown, 32, was caught by police just before midnight, on June 27, at the wheel of a Mercedes hire car on Chatsworth Road, Edensor.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting said: “Officers came across the Mercedes hire car with four occupants and Brown was the driver and his details were checked and it was discovered he is a disqualified driver.”

Brown told police that one of his friends had hired the car and the defendant fully admitted the offence after he said he believed he was disqualified until February, next year.

Mrs Allsop added that Brown has previous convictions including careless driving, failing to report an accident and drink-driving.

Brown, of Rother Walk, Chell, in Stoke-on-Trent, admitted driving while disqualified after the latest incident and also admitted driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Martin Bloor said there was no suggestion of any bad driving and Brown’s existing driving ban was nearly completed.

Mr Bloor also explained that Brown has suffered four recent bereavements including his mother and he is seeking counselling.

Magistrates sentenced Brown to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Brown was also disqualified from driving for a further 12 months and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.