Banned motorist who was caught driving gets a suspended prison sentence

A banned motorist has narrowly been spared from jail after he was caught using a vehicle while disqualified and without insurance and the owner’s permission.

Nottingham Crown Court heard on Wednesday, April 18, how Nicholas William Pitt Barribal, 49, of formerly of Windermere Avenue, Ilkeston, was caught on Ray Street, Heanor, by police on October 16, last year.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing that Barribal is subject to a driving disqualification and has previous convictions and he is in breach of a suspended prison sentence order which was imposed for a dissimilar matter.

The court heard Barribal fully co-operated with the police at the roadside.

Barribal, now of Rossington Road, Sneinton, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to using a car without insurance, to driving while disqualified from holding a licence and to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He also admitted committing the offences while his suspended prison sentence order was still active.

Magistrates committed Barribal’s case to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on April 18.

Barribal received a six-month custodial sentence suspended for 12 months and he was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge as well as £15 concerning the breach of his suspended sentence.

The defendant was also further disqualified from driving for six months and he will need to pass an extended re-test before he is allowed to drive again.