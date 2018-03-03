Beast from the East refuses to release its icy grip on Derbyshire

The Beast from the East is refusing to release its icy grip as temperatures remain below zero and driving conditions are still treacherous across Derbyshire today, Saturday, March 3.

There is a continuing chance of some wintry showers this morning with plenty of cloud, according to the Met Office, but as the day progresses it should stay largely dry but chilly.

A gradual thaw is expected from the south of the country but cold conditions are expected to stay across the north for a while longer but with less frequent and less heavy snow showers.

The Met Office has forecast spells of rain by tonight with some sleet and possibly some hill snow more northwards with it easing again later with some mist and fog developing in places.

Nationally, Armed Forces have had to be called in after the last three to four days have been dubbed the worst weather for a generation with the Siberian Front colliding with Storm Emma across the UK.

There have been airport and road closures for days with some communities cut-off and in some places temperatures plummeted to minus eleven degrees centigrade with nurses sleeping on hospital wards and 4x4 vehicles helping doctors to work.

In Derbyshire, reports this morning have confirmed that the Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass are still closed.

Northern rail service has said it will not be operating any trains between Buxton and Hazel Grove today, Saturday, March 3.

Services on the line have been suspended in both directions since Thursday evening due to heavy snow and strong winds affecting the area.

An amended timetable had been due to run on Saturday during the planned 24-hour walkout by members of the RMT over the role of train guards and driver-only operated trains.

However, Northern has said that due to poor weather conditions the lines remain blocked. Updates are available at northernrailway.co.uk.

Temperatures across the county today, Saturday, March 3, are expected to fall as low as minus two degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office, but highs may reach up to one degree centigrade in places.

Keep posted to our website for weather and traffic updates throughout the day.