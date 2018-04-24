Beautician is fined after illegally offering tooth whitening to customers

A beautician has been ordered to pay £650 after she admitted offering illegal tooth whitening to customers.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, April 23, how Megan Barringer, of Be You Tiful Boutique, on York Street, Hasland, Chesterfield, illegally offered a tooth whitening service which can only be performed by those with specific dental training.

The General Dental District Council stated that after receiving a complaint that the salon was advertising illegal tooth whitening on social media, it launched an investigation and produced evidence in January that Ms Barringer held herself out as being prepared to practise dentistry in the form of tooth whitening.

Barringer, of Hillman Drive, Hasland, admitted offering illegal tooth whitening after she pleaded guilty to unlawfully holding herself out as being prepared to practise when she is not a registered dentist or dental care professional.

The GDC explained the treatment can only legally be performed by a dentist or a dental therapist, dental hygienist or a clinical dental technician working to the prescription of a dentist.

Barringer was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £500 costs.

Francesca Keen, Head of Illegal Practice at the General Dental Council, said: “Our primary purpose at the GDC is to protect the public from harm.

“Illegal tooth whitening represents a real risk as those who carry it out are neither qualified to assess a patient’s suitability for the treatment nor are they able to intervene should an emergency arise.

“The GDC takes reports of illegal practice of dentistry very seriously and, where appropriate, will prosecute in the criminal courts.”

Anyone considering tooth whitening is advised to first check the register of dental professionals on the GDC’s website www.gdc-uk.org to ensure the individual offering the treatment is qualified to do so.