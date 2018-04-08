Ben and Jerry's Free Cone Day is back

Spoons at the ready, Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is back on Tuesday, April 10.

The annual tradition – now in it’s 40th year – will see free scoops of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, offered to fans up and down the country.

Flavour fans can choose between classics such as Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie or old favorites like Cherry Garcia.

Plus this year, for the first time ever, non-dairy fans can join in the party too, with scoops of its hugely popular non-dairy range. But you will have to travel as this is only available in Ben & Jerry’s Soho Scoop Shop (on London’s Wardour Street) and from Ben & Jerry’s roaming cart in Brighton.

Ben & Jerry’s CEO Jostein Solheim said: “We believe in having fun, and in thanking our fans with free ice cream as each year goes by.

“To us it’s a chance to have a bit of a party, to build connections with our fans, and show them how much we appreciate them.”

For more information on where to get a free scoop please visit www.benjerry.co.uk/scoop-shops/free-cone-day