A bomb disposal team were called to an incident at Ladybower Reservoir yesterday.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and a RAF bomb disposal team attended the scene after an unexploded First World War shell was found near the Derwent Dam.

PCSO Brian Buller, of Hadfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, tweeted: "If you find anything similar leave it well alone and contact police asap."