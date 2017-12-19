Bomb squad attend suspected terror incident near Chesterfield town centre

A bomb squad team has been called out to a suspected terror incident in Chesterfield town centre.

The Royal Logistics Bomb Disposal Team was called out to the incident between the Spar store, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, and the Whittington Moor roundabout, this morning, December 19, about 9am.

Police were also called out to the serious incident with reports of a road closure and an evacuation of the area near Chesterfield town centre.

The incident began about 8.30am, today, Tuesday, December 19, as up to ten police vehicles were called out to the incident with lights flashing and sirens blaring.

Reports have been coming in that a road closure has been put in place from The Spar store, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, towards the Whittington Moor roundabout.

The police vehicles headed out to the incident going around Horns Bridge roundabout at speed and up the A61 northbound carriageway and the vehicles included two riot vans.

There will be further updates as they become available.

West Yorkshire police stated three men from Sheffield and one from Chesterfield were arrested on suspicion of plotting terror attacks.