Bomb squad called to Ilkeston

A bomb disposal squad has been called to an Ilkeston suburb.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said a weapon - believed to be an anti-tank device - has been found inside a property in Thatchmarsh Close, Cotmanhay.

They added: "A bomb disposal squad has been deployed to the location.

"We ask all local residents to be aware of the road closures and bear with us while we address the situation."

According to police, a 100-metre cordon has been set up around parts of Denby Hall Road, the roads connecting to it as well as parts of Skeavingtons Lane up to Bailey Brook Road.