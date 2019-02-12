Booze-fuelled Derbyshire motorist was three times the drink-drive limit during a crash at Tesco

A booze-fuelled motorist who was caught at nearly three times the drink-drive limit has been placed on an alcohol treatment requirement.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 6 how Stephen Deakin, 56, of Thorndene Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, was caught over the drink-drive limit after he had been involved in a collision at Tesco when he went to the store to buy more booze.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “In the afternoon of January 20 a witness saw him negotiate a roundabout at the entrance of Lockoford Lane Tesco and he collided with a lamppost resulting in subtantial damage to his vehicle.”

The headlight of Deakin’s vehicle was smashed, according to Mrs Allsop, and the wing of the vehicle was almost ripped off.

Mrs Allsop added: “He drove into the car park oblivious and attempted to buy alcohol and was refused and staff approached him at his vehicle and took the keys and the police were called.”

Deakin registered 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilittres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

The defendant told police he had woken up that afternoon after drinking a bottle of brandy and his intention was to drive to Tesco to collect more alcohol and he was aware of the dangerousness of his actions.

Deakin, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Magistrates sentenced Deakin to a 12 month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 40 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Deakin was also disqualified from driving for 26 months but the ban can be reduced by 28 weeks if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.