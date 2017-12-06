Boozed-up son smashed up his dad’s high-powered car

A boozed-up man who smashed up his father’s car has been given a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Brendon Weaver, 22, of Houldsworth Crescent, Bolsover, admitted damaging his dad’s Mazda 6 which was parked at his home. Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on November 29 Weaver punched the vehicle, smashed the windscreen, two side windows and dented a nearside door.

Weaver had been drinking, according to Mrs Haslam, and had been asked to see his daughter after she had just been put to bed.

The court heard Weaver does not normally consume alcohol and has had issues with his father.

Weaver pleaded guilty to causing damage after the incident on October 22. Weaver must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.