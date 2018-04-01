Boozed-up teen smashed door panel at a hospital

A booze-fuelled teenager has been ordered to pay £245 after she kicked in the glass panel of a door at Chesterfield Royal Hospital where she had gone for treatment.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 28, how Emily Dericott, 18, of Hassop Road, Staveley, had been in the accident and emergency ward and she smashed the glass panel after she had been forced to leave for allegedly causing problems.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “This incident took place on March 11 in the early hours of the morning. Miss Dericott was in the A&E ward when a security guard stated he had been asked to remove a male and female after they were reported to be causing problems. Shortly afterwards it was reported that a female had smashed a window near the entrance door.”

Dericott told police she had gone to the hospital because she had passed out after drinking too much alcohol and had smoked cannabis. She revealed she had medical conditions and she had felt down.

The defendant also told police that whenever she drinks alcohol she gets nasty and she had argued with her partner and she was sorry she had kicked the glass panel. Dericott pleaded guilty to causing damage.

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said: “She was in A&E for herself and was with her boyfriend and there was an argument and because of the intoxicated state she was in she did not react well and the door was damaged.”

He added that Dericott has since abstained from alcohol and she is getting help from her GP.

Magistrates fined Dericott £80 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation.