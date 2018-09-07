Boozer is fined after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car

A boozer who fell asleep at the wheel of his Skoda in a pub car park has been fined for being over the alcohol limit while he was in charge of a vehicle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 6 how Paul Coningsby Woodley, 53, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, Matlock, was found by police at the Church Inn, on Church Road, at Darley Dale.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “It was 8.10pm, on August 18, when he was found in his Skoda Octavia and the keys were in the ignition and he said he was just ‘chilling’.”

Woodley was taken to the police station where he registered 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle when he was above the legal limit.

Defence solicitor John Cavanagh said it is accepted that Woodley was just sitting in the car and the engine was not running.

Mr Cavanagh added that Woodley had collected a TV and he pulled into the pub and got talking to friends and he stayed longer than he should have done.

Woodley went outside for a smoke and he was sitting in the driver’s seat and he put his key in the ignition to wind the window down and he fell asleep, according to Mr Cavanagh.

Mr Cavanagh added that jobless Woodley suffers with depression and anxiety and is dependent on benefits.

Magistrates fined Woodley £80 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

His driving licence was also endorsed with ten points.