Boozy drug-fuelled Derbyshire motorcyclist faces sentencing for dangerous driving

A motorcyclist who was caught speeding on-and-off pavements around a Derbyshire village with booze and drugs in his system has had his court case further adjourned.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court originally heard how Ashley Wood, 29, of Talbot Street, Pinxton, was captured on CCTV and seen by witnesses reaching estimated speeds of about 40 to 45mph.

Nottingham Crown Court

His case had been committed to Nottingham Crown Court for a hearing yesterday, January 9, but the matter has been further adjourned for the judge to consider a probation report before sentencing on March 1.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett previously told the Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing that Wood had been riding a mini motorbike in the Pinxton area dangerously.

He added that the offence occurred about 5.30am and CCTV footage captured him riding the motorcycle.

Footage showed him riding at high-speed in a residential area, according to Mr Hollett, around Hawthorne Road while attempting to kick cars on a pavement and he could be seen near Victoria Road and Town Street.

Witnesses claimed Wood was reaching speeds of between 40mph and 45mph while riding on-and-off pavements in a 30mph area.

Mr Hollett added that Wood was eventually involved in a collision with another motor vehicle but this incident was said not to have been the fault of Wood.

The defendant was found unconscious with quite serious injuries, according to Mr Hollett, and he had to be taken to hospital where blood samples were taken and revealed evidence of alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine.

Wood told police he had been out with friends and had consumed alcohol and had acted out of character but he could not recall taking any drugs.

The defendant pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and exceeding the drink-drive limit and also admitted two drug-driving offences after exceeding specified limits for ecstasy and a cocaine derivative.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence for a motorcycle.

Wood is expected to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on March 1.