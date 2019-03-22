Boozy thief is fined after stealing ladders, an ornament and a lawn mower

A boozed-up thief has been fined after he was caught stealing step ladders, a garden ornament and a lawn mower from a property.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Thomas Edward Sharpe, 59, of Highfield Road, South Normanton, was spotted walking down a pathway at an address on Leamington Drive, South Normanton, with the step-ladders under his arm.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “On January 5, at 2.30pm, at an address on Leamington Drive, South Normnaton, a male matching a description of the defendant was seen walking down a pathway of an address carrying step ladders under his arm.”

Mrs Bickley added the witness who was at the address where his daughter lives saw Sharpe return up the path to the garden and the defendant was told he should not be there because it is private property.

The witness spoke with his daughter and his son-in-law later and noticed possessions were missing from the rear of the property including step ladders, a cat ornament and a lawn mower which had gone from the shed.

Sharpe told police he had believed the property was derelict and he believed he had done nothing wrong.

The defendant initially denied the offences but eventually pleaded guilty to the theft of ladders and a cat ornament and to the shed burglary.

Defence solicitor Amie Godson said Sharpe is alcohol-dependent and since his release from custody for a previous burglary he had fallen into bad habits.

She added that before the theft and shed burglary he had consumed eight cans of super-strength alcohol.

Miss Godson also said that Sharpe struggles with learning difficulties.

Magistrates sentenced Sharpe to an 18 month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Thinking Skills Programme.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £300 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.