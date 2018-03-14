Brave and dedicated Derbyshire police officers commended at awards ceremony

The bravery and dedication of police officers in Derbyshire has been celebrated.

A total of 28 officers and staff, a police dog and two members of the public were commended during an event at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium.

DC Thor Long (left).

Chief Superintendent Rachel Osborne, senior police officer responsible for Chesterfield, Bolsover, north east Derbyshire, Amber Valley, High Peak and Derbyshire Dales, handed out the awards.

Ch Supt Osborne said: “It was a privilege to present the commendations and recognise the outstanding work, bravery and dedication of some of our officers, police staff and members of the public from our communities across north division. Our officers and staff do a tremendous job day in day out and it’s important to recognise this.”

Here is a full breakdown of the accolades:

Team of six commended for response to a robbery in Chesterfield

PC Pemberton (left).

PCs Ryan Gill, Hannah Cocking, Peter Robinson, now retired PC Michael Phillips, police dog Divo and DC Damian Lowe were commended for their response and investigation work after the robbery of a taxi driver in Chesterfield in June 2017. The offender was tracked down, arrested and later charged.

Prompt arrests and investigation lead to conviction of two men for rape

PC Nicholas Fletcher, who was based at Chesterfield at the time, was given an award for his investigation into a serious sexual offence and the subsequent prompt arrest of two men. Evidence was secured and both men charged and remanded into custody.

Pair recognised for bravery and quick-thinking in the face of violence

PCs Robinson and Gill.

PCs Ryan Gill and Peter Robinson were praised for their actions which quickly brought a violent man under control in Chesterfield in October 2017, despite the man attacking the officers with four knives.

Off-duty cop catches shoplifter in Chesterfield

PC Tony Pemberton was off duty and called into a shop in Chesterfield to buy bread. As he was leaving he saw a man putting two items inside his jacket. PC Pemberton confronted him as he tried to leave the store. The man put one item back and again tried to leave. Tony then detained the man, despite a struggle, until officers arrived. The offender was arrested for shoplifting, but he was also wanted for burglary and failing to appear at court.

Fifteen-year-old girls praised for helping a man who had collapsed on a canal path near Staveley

PCs Kay and Gerrietty.

Baylie Wilkinson and her friend came across a man who had collapsed on the canal path in between Hollingwood and Staveley. They contacted the police and one of the girls stayed him while the other returned to the Hollingwood to wait for the emergency services, and escort them to his location. The girls were praised for their caring attitude and compassion, especially when others passed-by without offering help.

Officer commended for liaison work during environmental protests during 2017

PC Beth Blunt has been commended for her professionalism and dedication as a Police Liaison Officer between environmental groups protesting against shale oil and gas exploratory drilling during 2017. She helped maintain a meaningful dialogue with the protesters and developed good working relationships between the groups.

Off-duty PCSO helped manager detain shoplifter who stole more than £100 of goods

PCSO Matt Adcock, of the Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, was off duty and saw a man stealing items in Matalan, Sutton in Ashfield. Together with the manager they approached and detained the man. He became volatile at first, but Matt’s professional approach kept the offender calm until officers arrived.

Eight officers praised for response and investigation of a bicycle robbery in Ripley

PCs Robinson, Phillips, Cocking and Gill.

Sgt. Dave Wilson and PCs Steven Gerrietty, Daniel Quick, Teresa Kay, Jennifer Salmon, Kelia Marceta Cooper, Calum Marrows and Laura Goodwin worked together for the response and investigation that saw two offenders charged for the robbery of a bicycle in Ripley town centre in June 2017.

Investigation into historic rape and sexual abuse of two women sees offender jailed for eight years

Ripley-based DC Thor Long picked up a commendation for his thorough and sensitive investigation into the historic rape and sexual abuse of two women, which resulted in a man being jailed for eight years.

Officers commended for work to target a group of criminals stealing from vehicles in the Alfreton area

Sgt. Neil Milner and PCs Mark Scott, Andrew Swift, Chris Tyler and Peter Evans were commended for their dedication in targeting a group of offenders who were stealing from vehicles in the Alfreton area during May and June 2017. They identified a car which was being used and changed their shifts to try and catch the offenders. One night the vehicle was seen in the area but made off. They alerted other officers across the force. The suspects were arrested in Derby, and subsequently brought to justice.

Award for duo’s patience and support during a warrant with the community mental health team

Amber Valley-based PCs Steven Gerrietty and Teresa Kay were sent to a warrant to help the community mental health team access the home of a service user who was likely to become violent and distressed. They helped keep the person calm in difficult circumstances, and got him to hospital in a respectful and dignified way. They were commended for their professionalism and patience during the incident which meant the person was able to receive the specialist help they needed.

Former PCSO praised for response to a victim who had been seriously assaulted in Ashbourne

PC Adam Hine, formerly a PCSO, was praised for his response to an incident where a man had been seriously assaulted in Ashbourne. A potentially volatile incident, Adam used his communication skills to calm and control the situation, and his local knowledge to direct other officers to the offenders. One man was jailed for 52 months for attempted GBH and possession of an offensive weapon, and a youth was given a supervision order at Youth Court for attempted GBH.

PC praised for investigation into a nurse who stole more than £15k from a vulnerable man

PC Louisa Briscoe was commended for her tenacity in the investigation of the theft of more than £15k, stolen from a man with severe learning difficulties. His carer was jailed for 18 months.

PCSO and detective praised for team work which saw a man wanted for robbery arrested

PCSO Linda Cook and DC Sarah Crosthwaite were commended for their work in identifying a man wanted for robbery and recall to prison, while attending reports of a fight in Buxton. Despite the wanted man running from police, and an extensive chase on foot, he was detained and arrested.

Detectives commended for catching an offender responsible for three robberies in Buxton

DCs Graham Barrick, Sarah Crosthwaite, Carl Buckley and Toby Maddock have been commended for their response and investigation into a report of a robbery at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton. While carrying out a search and dealing with the victim, a second report came in of another robbery a short distance away. Now with two scenes and victims, and despite a poor description of the suspect, the offender was tracked down. He was charged with three robberies and three counts of threatening a person with a knife.

Determined PC helps secure justice for vulnerable, elderly and housebound victims of fraud

PC Julie Shaw, who worked at Glossop at the time, has been recognised for her determination in securing justice for four elderly and housebound victims of fraud. The offender targeted vulnerable people, posing as doorstep sales reps, taking money for goods they never received or getting into their homes and stealing. She worked with victim care to support vulnerable witnesses, allowing them to give evidence from home and prevented the case being discontinued. As a result the offender received a suspended two year prison sentence following a trial.

Duo praised for saving a man who was threatening to jump off a viaduct onto train tracks near Glossop

PCs Lisa Riley and Lisa Driver were praised for their bravery in dealing with a suicidal man who was threatening to jump from a 36 metre high viaduct above train tracks in Dinting. He was intoxicated and distressed, and had climbed onto the wrong side of a safety barrier. PC Riley negotiated with the man and both officers managed to pull him back across the barrier.

Police Cadets also picked up a National Crimebeat ‘Highly Commended’ certificate for their Cyber Safety project, which was presented by Derbyshire’s High Sheriff, Annie Hall.

Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton also presented Police Cadet Naomi Eyre with her trophy and certificate for being crowned Derbyshire’s Cadet of the Year 2017.