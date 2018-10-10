‘Brilliant if it happens’- Chesterfield residents welcome Talgo train factory bid

The news that Chesterfield has been shortlisted for the build of a major train factory that could bring in thousands of jobs for the town has been welcomed by residents.

Yesterday’s announcement from Spanish rail giant Talgo (read the original piece here https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/transport/thousands-of-jobs-on-horizon-as-chesterfield-shortlisted-as-potential-site-for-huge-new-train-factory-1-9388115) received a positive reaction from residents who turned out on social media to hail the ‘great opportunity’ for Chesterfield.

The town is one of six UK locations shortlisted for the development- it’s up against Leeds, St Helens, Mostyn in north Wales and Longannet and Hunterston in Scotland. Talgo is due to reach a decision in November.

Some residents believe Chesterfield would be the perfect spot for the factory build due to the county’s long-standing railway heritage, along with its HS2 links.

Kevin Hawes said: “Brilliant if it happens. George Stephenson would be happy to see this coming back as the historic railway connection in the area has long since been forgotten.”

Paul Browne said: “Continuing a great railway heritage for Derbyshire. Let’s hope it happens.”

Carrie Cole said: “The proposed spot isn’t too far from the Round House, rather fitting place for it if it happens.”

Luke Devine said: “I think this site has a reasonable chance to be honest.

“Good access to the mainline and HS2 if/when it’s built. A few other train manufacturers in Derbyshire so will have access to an established local supply chain and skilled labour. I guess it’s just down to what kind of incentives the local government will offer them in return.”

Other residents said the build would bring great prospects for workers and graduates.

Chesterfield residents are hoping plans to build a major factory in the town get the go ahead.

Jonathan Woodhead said: “There would be a great opportunity for Chesterfield College and the University of Derby to help with the training of new workers too.”

David John Cook said: “It will be great news if Talgo’s new owners decide to build here. Not only is it close to Derby but also Doncaster and Shirebrook where there are lots of skilled railway engineers.”

Concerns raised by residents include increased congestion and Chesterfield workers missing out on jobs

But Paul Veitch, Talgo UK director, said the firm was keen to emply workers from the local area of ‘all skills and sectors’.

Talgo bosses announced the shortlist, which includes Chesterfield, for their UK site at a conference in Birmingham.

Scott Knowles, Chief Executive at the Chamber, said: “Derbyshire has a long and successful association with the rail industry and already stands to capitalise on future developments.

“HS2, in particular, is the single largest investment in rail in the UK since the Victorian era and will create jobs during construction and beyond that will benefit not just Europe’s biggest rail firms cluster in Derby but also the area around Toton with the station hub and Chesterfield from the planned maintenance depot at Staveley and, now, possibly the Talgo train factory too.

“Talgo is a family-run business, committed to building a factory in the UK adopting total manufacturing principles that would create local supply chains and jobs for future generations. Investment on this scale would be transformative for Chesterfield.”

