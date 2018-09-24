Brutal Ilkeston sex attacker found guilty of rape and trying to murder victim

A dad-of-two has been found guilty of raping and trying to murder a woman in a residential street

A jury needed less than three hours to convict Anthony Dealey of the horrific crimes.

The 43-year-old, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, has been on trial at Derby Crown Court for two weeks.

The attack happened in Queens Avenue, Ilkeston, on November 26, 2017, at around 3.40am.

Dealey has also been found guilty of attempted murder, robbery and assault by penetration.

He showed no reaction to the verdicts.

The trial heard Dealey "stalked the streets" before finding his victim - a complete stranger - and then carried out a "brutal sexual attack".

He raped the victim and then tried to kill her.

The prosecution said Dealey's aim was to prevent her from talking to anyone about what he had done.

The trial heard he worked at Accrofab in Spondon. A former colleague gave evidence and said Dealey talked about the case and what happened on a number of occasions.

More to follow.